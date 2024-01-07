Barclays Upgrades Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $146.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $126.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE YUM opened at $128.34 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile



Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

