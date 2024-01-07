Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

BRN stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $71,918.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,446,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,417.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $71,918.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at $574,810.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 120,797 shares of company stock worth $305,375. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

