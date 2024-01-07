BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$56.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCE. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.13.

BCE stock opened at C$54.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. BCE has a 52 week low of C$49.57 and a 52 week high of C$65.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.260625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 158.61%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

