BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$56.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCE. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE
BCE Stock Up 0.3 %
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.260625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 158.61%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.