Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Raymond James

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $242.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.83 and its 200 day moving average is $257.70. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

