Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $152,302.50 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $513.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 650.60% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,914,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,072,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,655,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,015,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

