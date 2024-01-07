BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Tops $43,869.43 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43,869.43 or 0.99825604 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $544.80 million and approximately $594,252.24 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00017635 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011492 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00177969 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 43,946.11336835 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $593,111.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.