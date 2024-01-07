BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BJRI. CL King dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.84 million, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

