Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. Bank of America reduced their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $55.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Black Hills has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $73.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

