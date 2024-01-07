BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CEO Sells $97,051.50 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at $498,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BlackBerry Price Performance
Shares of BB stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackBerry Company Profile
CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
