BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.93.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $782.83. The stock had a trading volume of 470,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,086. The company has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $701.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

