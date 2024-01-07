BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $782.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $701.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $774.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

