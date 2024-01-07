BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BLK traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $782.83. 470,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $738.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $701.73. The company has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.