Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

