BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $257.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $208.93 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.