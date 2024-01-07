BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,980 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

