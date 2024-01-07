BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,573 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after buying an additional 13,305,256 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $171,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,671,000 after buying an additional 5,043,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.