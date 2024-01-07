BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

