BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 759.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $3,545,995.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,949.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $3,545,995.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,949.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,711 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,740. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

SYM opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 2.04. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

