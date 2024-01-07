BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,055 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.