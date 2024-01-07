BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 974 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 974 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

TREX stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trex

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.