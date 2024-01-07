BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $130,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $100,326,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of RCL opened at $122.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day moving average is $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.