BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $140,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,827 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 622.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $125.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

View Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.