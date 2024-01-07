BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,647,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

