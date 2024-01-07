BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,678 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,530,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,887,000 after purchasing an additional 529,504 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 223,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

