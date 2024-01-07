BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,160,000 after purchasing an additional 527,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,431,000 after acquiring an additional 449,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,311,000 after purchasing an additional 316,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after purchasing an additional 255,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

