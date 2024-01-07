BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $103.12 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

