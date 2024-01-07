BMO Capital Markets Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $430.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $366.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $363.38.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $371.69 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $275.67 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,296,000 after buying an additional 88,667 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

