Bowen Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BOWNU)

Bowen Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 8th. Bowen Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BOWNU opened at $10.39 on Friday. Bowen Acquisition has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Get Bowen Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bowen Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWNU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,675,000.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.