Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Buys 57,000 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up approximately 1.6% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. 2,606,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.04. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

