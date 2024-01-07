Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Clorox by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after buying an additional 451,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after buying an additional 421,705 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 984,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.65. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.