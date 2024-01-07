Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 479 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,161 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $94.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

