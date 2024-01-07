Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

