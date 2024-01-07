Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $239.91 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

