Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $564.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $257.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.