Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

