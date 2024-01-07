Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.