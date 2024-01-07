Brokerages Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) PT at $37.82

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.82.
Several research firms have commented on CERE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.54.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
