Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target at $84.76

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,204 shares of company stock valued at $118,004,221. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,041,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,525 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after buying an additional 345,866 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $655,830,000 after buying an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $153.98 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.