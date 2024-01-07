Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) PT at $70.17

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $56.21 on Friday. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 11.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $1,898,000. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 339,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

