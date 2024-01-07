Brokerages Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $50.43

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.45. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

