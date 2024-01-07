Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $9.32

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.73 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 14.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 788,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 382,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Repay by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Repay by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,048,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 569,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Repay by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 125,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

