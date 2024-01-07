Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $67.67

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,599,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.