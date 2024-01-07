Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Price Target at $54.60

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.92 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

