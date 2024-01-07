Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

