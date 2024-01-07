BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

BSQR stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

