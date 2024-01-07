Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $17.16 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 2.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE HDB traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,436. The firm has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

