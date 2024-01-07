Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.71. 1,677,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,392. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.20 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

