Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $59,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,510 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

