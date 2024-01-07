Calamos Advisors LLC Has $52.72 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 49.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 80,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

