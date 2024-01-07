Calamos Advisors LLC Has $58.52 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $58,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.04 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

